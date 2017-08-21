Scottsbluff man charged with felony theft

A 23 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with felony theft by deception for writing fraudulent deposit checks on a newly opened account and then making over $3,000 in withdrawals.

The investigation by Gering Police Sergeant James Jackson shows Jerry Barnholtz opened an account at a local bank July 28th, but then almost immediately began depositing the fraudulent amounts into the ATM from counter checks on an account from a different local bank.

A bank employee told Police the checks came back as unable to deposit, but wasn’t sure the account was closed, didn’t exist or there were simply insufficient funds in the account.

Court documents say three days later Barnholtz then withdrew from the bank ATM over $2,800 and made direct purchases of over $250.

A warrant was issued for Barnholtz’ arrest and he will appear in Scotts Bluff County Court today on the felony theft charge.