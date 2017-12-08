Scottsbluff man charged with Forcible 1st Degree Sexual Assault

A 26-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a female in August.

Samuel Diaz is charged with a Class II felony of Forcible First Degree Sexual Assault.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the Emergency Room on August 27th in reference to s sexual assault that had taken place two days prior.

The victim claims that she was at Diaz’s apartment on August 25th, and he made unwanted advances on her despite saying no. The woman claims that Diaz used force to have sex with her, and says in the morning he gave her a pill that she believed was an emergency contraceptive.

When police interviewed Diaz, he admitted to “making love” with the victim. He confirmed that she also said “stop,” but he reportedly interpreted that to mean “slow down.”

A warrant for Diaz’s arrest was issued Wednesday, and he is being held on a $250,000 bond at 10%. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charge on Friday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.