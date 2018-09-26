Scottsbluff man charged with rape of local woman

A 23 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with the forcible rape or first degree sexual assault of a local woman this past August.

Court documents say Jacob Nerio-Sanchez is accused of sexual assaulting the woman at his home the night of August 27th. The victim told Scottsbluff Police she got together with Nerio-Sanchez after a Facebook message from him earlier in the morning asking if she remembered him from a party a couple years ago before he moved to California. The two were at the victim’s dorm room and then went to the suspect’s house, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The victim says she managed to leave the house while the suspect was sleeping and the evening of August 28th went to the emergency room of the hospital so a sexual assault kit could be administered.