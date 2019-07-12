Scottsbluff man charged with sexual assaulting two children

A registered sex offender from Scottsbluff who is nearing the completion of a three year prison sentence for intentional child abuse will be back in Scotts Bluff County Court today on new felony charges.

46-year-old John Addleman is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (with prior convictions), a Class 1B Felony; 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (with prior convictions), a Class 1C Felony; and Attempted 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class 4 Felony. Additionally, the state is seeking a Habitual Criminal enhancement.

The Scottsbluff Police Department investigation began in June of 2018 after receiving a child abuse and neglect intake.

Court documents say that Addleman had been dating the mother of the two juvenile female victims in November, 2017. He reportedly came over and sexually assaulted the girls- who were 13 and 7 at the time of the alleged assaults.

The girls told investigators they weren’t sure of his name, but were certain it began with the letter “J” and worked as a DJ at a local bar.

In July of 2018, police created a photo array of different men. Both girls were able to point to John Addleman’s photo, identifying him as their assailant.

Police were also able to confirm that Addleman is a registered child sex offender, with a 1994 conviction out of Douglas County, a 2002 conviction out of Phelps County, and a 2003 conviction out of Scotts Bluff County.

An arrest warrant for Addleman was issued on June 24, 2019 for the latest charge, less than one month before his projected release date for his latest stint in prison.

Bond has been set at $500,000, and he’ll make his first appearance on his three new felony charges Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.

If convicted on the latest charges- with the habitual criminal enhancement- Addleman would be facing a minimum of 35 years in prison.