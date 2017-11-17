Scottsbluff man charged with third degree sexual assault of a child

A 42 year old Scottsbluff man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl several times has been charged with third degree sexual assault of a minor.

Court documents say an arrest warrant for Doug Fox was issued after a forensic interview with the victim by CapStone detailed recent and past instances where the juvenile had been assaulted. The victim indicated the assaults generally occurred when no one else was around and Fox had asked her not to say anything or he would go to jail.

The CapStone interview occurred after the victim reported the inappropriate activity to school officials.

Fox will make his first court appearance today. He could receive up three years in prison if convicted.