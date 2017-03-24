Scottsbluff man confesses to baseball bat attack

A Scottsbluff man who now says he, not his father, was the one who struck another man with a basbeall bat last week faces a charge of second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

James Cabral told police re-investigating the attack that occurred early last Friday morning that his father Angel Cabral told him to lie about the incident. An arrest affidavit for James Cabral says even though Angel Cabral had blood on his hands when police arrived on the scene, the victim inidcated it was James Cabral who struck him. The next day when James Cabral was approached by Police about the attack, he admitted to striking the victim.

The Cabrals were reportedly responding to reports the victim had physically abused his wife, who is James Cabral’s sister and Angel Cabral’s daughter.

James Cabral is being held on $200,000 bond pending his first court appearance today (Friday). Angel Cabral earlier this week entered a plea of no contest to third degree assault, a misdemeanor, regarding the incident. The 46 year old Scottsbluff man is scheduled to be sentenced May 4th.