class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269166 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man convicted again, this time on felony and drug charges

BY Kevin Mooney | October 31, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff man convicted again, this time on felony and drug charges
A Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in September for robbery is facing additional time behind bars after he was convicted Tuesday on three additional charges, two of them felonies.
A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury found 29 year old Michael Valdez guilty of obstructing a police officer (a misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine  and being a felon in possession of a firearm.  County Attorney Dave Eubanks says the felony firearm conviction carries a mandatory 3 years in prison with a possible maximum of 50 years in prison. Valdez will be sentenced by Judge Leo Dobrovolny December 12th.

Court documents say on January 25th Valdez fled from authorities after selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant and was in possession of a .38 caliber handgun when he ran. Valdez was taken into custody a few blocks away after a foot pursuit and the firearm was retrieved from a yard where he jumped a fence.
 Valdez was sentenced in September by Dobrovolny to seven to twelve years in prison after he was convicted of robbing a man of $50 while threatening him with a machete.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments