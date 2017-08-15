Scottsbluff man convicted of using a machete during January robbery

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man accused of robbing a man of $50 while threatening him with a machete this past January was convicted of three different felonies Tuesday. .

Michael Valdez was found guilty of Robbery, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Machete) by a Prohibited Person. Court documents say Valdez was angry because he saw the victim’s name in a discovery document in an assault case that Valdez was charged in.

The Scotts Bluff County District Court jury deliberated for three hours before coming back with the verdict after 2 p.m. The trial started Monday and continued into Tuesday. Valdez will be sentenced at 8 a.m. September 26th by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

Valdez has several other cases pending , including another incident this past January where he reportedly came up to a woman’s apartment with a pistol, pointed it at her, then said “he was just kidding.” That also He is charged in that instance with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (1st Offense).