Scottsbluff man convicted on felony drug, weapons charges

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man has been found guilty of several felony drug and weapons charges in a case dating back to 2017.

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury deliberated for about five hours before finding Charles Garza Junior guilty of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was found not guilty of a fourth weapons charge.

In court documents, investigators say they conducted 2 controlled drug buys involving Garza Jr. in January 2017, one each in Gering and Scottsbluff. In February of that year, officers say they contacted Garza Jr. at a Gering motel and found a backpack with more than 28 grams of meth in his car.

Following the three-day trial and announcement of the verdict yesterday, Judge Leo Dobrovolny ordered a pre-sentence investigation ahead of an August 16th sentencing date.