Scottsbluff man convicted on rape charge

A Scotts Bluff County Jury has convicted a 50-year-old Scottsbluff man of Forcible 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Richard Requejo stood trial Monday and Tuesday on the charge stemming from the assault that occurred on May 7th. During the two-day trial, jurors heard testimony from four witnesses.

Afterwards, they deliberated for several hours before coming back with the guilty verdict on the rape charge.

Requejo faces up to 50 years on the rape charge, plus an additional prison term for an enhancement charge of being a habitual criminal.

Sentencing will take place in the coming weeks.