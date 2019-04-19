Scottsbluff man facing 15 felonies after allegedly having sex with 12-year-old

Fifteen felony charges have been filed against a Scottsbluff man accused of having with a 12-year-old girl and possessing multiple files of child pornography on his phone.

19-year-old Ashanti Kelley is charged with two counts of Forcible 1st Degree Sexual Assault, two counts of Child Enticement through an Electronic Device, and 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Court documents say that following a forensic interview with the girl, police learned that Kelley reportedly had sex with the girl on several occasions in the summer of 2017.

Additionally, he filmed the girl performing a sexual act on him, and had saved multiple nude photos and videos sent through Snapchat.

Over the course of the investigation, police were able to secure Kelley’s phone and get access to his photos, Snapchat account, and I-cloud photos.

Police also went to the girl’s home, and were able to verify the background in the photos and videos matched the background of several rooms in the home.

A warrant for Ashanti Kelley’s arrest was issued, and he is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.