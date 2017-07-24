class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249575 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man facing charges after starting backyard fire

BY Ryan Murphy | July 24, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff man facing charges after starting backyard fire
Juan De La Cruz (Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Book Photo)

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing multiple charges stemming from a Sunday night trespassing call.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Avenue R after getting a report of starting a fire in the backyard of an abandoned house.

While searching the backyard, police found a glass smoking pipe with a thick waxy residue in it. The caller told police that the suspect- Juan De La Cruz- was hiding next to a dumpster and then got into a vehicle.

Police made contact with De La Cruz- who was on probation- and arrested him on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC), Trespassing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Parole Revocation.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments