Scottsbluff man facing charges after starting backyard fire

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing multiple charges stemming from a Sunday night trespassing call.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Avenue R after getting a report of starting a fire in the backyard of an abandoned house.

While searching the backyard, police found a glass smoking pipe with a thick waxy residue in it. The caller told police that the suspect- Juan De La Cruz- was hiding next to a dumpster and then got into a vehicle.

Police made contact with De La Cruz- who was on probation- and arrested him on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC), Trespassing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Parole Revocation.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.