class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273786 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man facing drug counts after traffic stop

BY Kevin Mooney | November 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff man facing drug counts after traffic stop
Booking photo provided by Scotts Bluff County Detention center

A 25 year old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for drug possession and delivery charges following a traffic stop by Gering Police earlier today.

Police say the traffic stop occurred in the 1500 block of Five Rocks Road and were able to search the vehicle driven by Nicholas Jay. Police say they located approximately 10 ounces of suspected marijuana and more than one ounce of suspected hashish.

Jay was arrested for possession of hashish and possession of marijuana,  and separate counts of possession of marijuana and hashish with intent to deliver.

Jay will make his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court today.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments