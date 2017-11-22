Scottsbluff man facing drug counts after traffic stop

A 25 year old Scottsbluff man has been arrested for drug possession and delivery charges following a traffic stop by Gering Police earlier today.

Police say the traffic stop occurred in the 1500 block of Five Rocks Road and were able to search the vehicle driven by Nicholas Jay. Police say they located approximately 10 ounces of suspected marijuana and more than one ounce of suspected hashish.

Jay was arrested for possession of hashish and possession of marijuana, and separate counts of possession of marijuana and hashish with intent to deliver.

Jay will make his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court today.