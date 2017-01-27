Scottsbluff man facing robbery and weapon charges

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing four felony charges stemming from two separate incidents earlier this month.

Michael Valdez is accused of robbing a man of $50 while threatening him with a machete. Court documents say Valdez was angry because he saw the victim’s name in a discovery document in an assault case that Valdez was charged in.

In a separate incident, Valdez reportedly came up to a woman’s apartment with a pistol, pointed it at her, then said “he was just kidding.”

Gering Police checked with the County Attorney’s Office, who confirmed that Valdez had recently been convicted of a felony charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Terrorisitic Threats.

On Tuesday new charges were filed, including: Robbery, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Machete) by a Prohibited Person, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (1st Offense).

All the charges are felonies, and if Valdez is convicted on the Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person charge he would face a minimum of three years in prison.