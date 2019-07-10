Scottsbluff man fakes medical emergency to avoid going to jail; attempts to flee hospital thwarted

A 40-year-old Scottsbluff man is behind bars after a bizarre series of events that led to his arrest.

Anthony Plummer was arrested on Monday after writing bad checks at the Scottsbluff Murdoch’s. When police arrived, Plummer was still in the store and gave officers the name, date of birth, address and phone number that matched the checks.

Officers knew Plummer from prior contacts and knew the info he gave them didn’t add up. He later told police he provided false information to avoid getting into trouble. The investigation revealed he wrote a total of four forged checks totaling just under $1,400.

He was handcuffed and taken to the Scottsbluff Police Department, and told officers that a lot of items he bought with the checks were in his backpack. Officers searched the backpack, and found a straw with a white crystalline residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

When he was told he was going to be taken to jail, Plummer claimed he was having a life threatening medical emergency and was transported to Regional West for medical clearance.

Court documents say that while he was in the examination room, Plummer ripped the IV out of his arm and tried to run out of the room. He later told medical staff he did it so he wouldn’t have to go to jail.

Plummer was then taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and is now facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Impersonation, 2nd Degree Forgery, Issuing a Bad Check, False Reporting, Issuing a Bad Check, and Attempted Escape.

He’s now being held on a $100,000 bond at 10%, was arraigned on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court, and will be back in court on July 24th for his preliminary hearing.