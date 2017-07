A 34-year-old Scottsbluff man has been federally indicted by a federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska.

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that Alejandro Camacho- Perez is charged with illegal reentry after deportation on or about June 25, 2017.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a 3 year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.