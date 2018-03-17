Scottsbluff man given prison for sexually assaulting teenage girl

A 31 year old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl.

Derek Fresorger was given the sentence Friday on both counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor. District Judge Leo Dobrovolny said the sentences will be served concurrently. Dobrovolny also indicated because the court found the situation to be an aggravated offense he was ordering lifetime parole supervision and lifetime compliance with the sex offender registration act.

Court documents say Fresorger admitted to having sex with the teenager multiple times. The girl told Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies in September of last year the sexual abuse had been happening “every month for the past two years .”

After a polygraph administered by a Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant Fresorger also admitted to selling methamphetamine and said he was so “messed up on drugs for the past four years” he could not remember exactly how many times he had sexually assaulted the victim.