Scottsbluff man killed by train

An early Monday morning accident at the Broadway railroad crossing in Scottsbuff has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Police say at 1:17 a.m. they were initially dispatched to a train versus vehicle collision, but upon arriving to the scene it was determined that no vehicle was involved.

The investigation found that a southbound pedestrian had been struck by an eastbound BNSF train. The victim- 29-year-old David Sound Sleeper of Scottsbluff- was deceased when police arrived.

The railroad crossings of W. 20th, Broadway, and 5th Ave were closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the investigation was completed. The investigation found that the train crossing arms and audible horns were functioning properly at the time of the incident.

Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene.