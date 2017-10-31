class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269060 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man ordered to be re-sentenced on DUS conviction

BY Kevin Mooney | October 31, 2017
Booking Photo provided by Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 40 year old Scottsbluff man has been ordered to be re-sentenced on a driving under suspension conviction by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Timothy Trujillo was sentenced March 1st of this year to a combined seven years in prison after entering guilty pleas to second offense driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. The pleas and sentences were due to an April 3rd, 2016 traffic stop that resulted in a brief chase by Scottsbluff Police

The Court of Appeals upheld the sentences for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. But they ordered the district court to re-sentence Trujillo on the driving under suspension conviction and include a 15 year revocation of his drivers license in the sentence that was erroneously not part of the first sentence.

Trujillo has a lengthy criminal record and has spent much of his adult life in custody.

