Scottsbluff man ordered to be re-sentenced on DUS conviction

A 40 year old Scottsbluff man has been ordered to be re-sentenced on a driving under suspension conviction by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Timothy Trujillo was sentenced March 1st of this year to a combined seven years in prison after entering guilty pleas to second offense driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. The pleas and sentences were due to an April 3rd, 2016 traffic stop that resulted in a brief chase by Scottsbluff Police

The Court of Appeals upheld the sentences for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. But they ordered the district court to re-sentence Trujillo on the driving under suspension conviction and include a 15 year revocation of his drivers license in the sentence that was erroneously not part of the first sentence.

Trujillo has a lengthy criminal record and has spent much of his adult life in custody.