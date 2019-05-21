Scottsbluff man pleads guilty to amended meth distribution charges

A 27-year-old Scottsbluff man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty yesterday to an amended felony drug charge.

Harold Red Bear Jr. was arrested back in January after Scottsbluff officers searched a car and found more than seven grams of methamphetamine in it. He was the back seat passenger, and Red Bear Jr. also was found to have a digital scale and zip lock baggies.

Initially, he was charged with Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- a Class 2 Felony. However following his last court appearance this week, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of Attempt of that Class 2 Felony.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the conviction when he is sentenced on July 11th in Scotts Bluff County District Court.