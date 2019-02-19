Scottsbluff man pleads no contest to amended sexual assault of a child charge

A 46-year-old Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2008 has pleaded no contest to amended charges to avoid a jury trial.

Back in October, Harold Red Bear Sr. was arrested on a warrant charging him with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child stemming from a 2018 CAPstone interview.

Investigators with the Scottsbluff Police Department reached out to the Rapid City Police Department to interview Red Bear Sr., who was evasive answering questions about the victim and her brother. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Scotts Bluff County.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin next month in Scotts Bluff County District Court, but last week Red Bear Sr. pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child- a Class 2A Felony.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will remain silent at sentencing, and he will face up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 15th.