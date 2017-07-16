Scottsbluff man receives prison sentence for meth distribution

25 year old Michael Goodro of Scottsbluff has been sentenced to 24 to 36 months in prison after his conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Goodro, who was already on probation, was arrested in June after police found a variety of drugs at his Scottsbluff home when responding to a complaint from a man who said his neighbors were always partying. Goodro was found to be in possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine and entered a no contest or guilty plea to the felony charge under a plea agreement with the prosecution.

The prosecution recommended a 24-36 month prison term during the sentencing hearing Friday before Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny, who gave Goodro credit for 164 days already served in jail.