Scottsbluff man sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison for May sexual assault

A 50-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a May, 2018 incident.

Richard Requejo was sentenced on Wednesday morning on the Forcible 1st Degree Sexual Assault charge. With his enhancement charge of being a Habitual Criminal, he will have to serve at least 11 years in prison.

Deputy County Attorney Danielle Larson asked that Requejo receive the max sentence of 50 years, noting that in each category of his Pre Sentence Investigation, Requejo scored either ‘high risk’ or ‘extreme risk,” and the likelihood to re-offend was highly probable.

Defense Attorney Bernie Straetker noted that Requejo has maintained his innocence, and said this was quote “An unfortunate situation that happened.”

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny also said that Requejo seemed to have minimalized the assault, and noted that Requejo told the PSI officer that sexual gratification was at the top of his thinking throughout the day.

With Requejo’s prior convictions of 2nd Degree Assault and Strangulation, this third conviction led to the Habitual Criminal Enhancement- which requires a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

He received 302 days credit for time already served; if he doesn’t lose any good time while incarcerated, he would be eligible for parole in 2029.