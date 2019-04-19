Scottsbluff man sentenced to 13 to 27 years on drug and weapons charges

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced on several felony drug and weapons charges in a case dating back to 2017.

Charles Garza was sentenced on Thursday to a total of 13 to 27 years in prison following convictions of Meth Possession (10 to 27 grams), Meth Distribution, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Last month, a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury deliberated for about five hours before finding Garza guilty of six of the seven charges he faced.

Court documents say investigators conducted two controlled drug buys involving Garza in January 2017. Additionally, officers say they contacted Garza at a Gering motel and found a backpack with more than 28 grams of meth in his car.

He was given credit for 807 days already served, and will have to serve just under 10 years if he doesn’t lose any good time.