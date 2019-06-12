Scottsbluff man sustains leg injury during van v. motorcycle accident

A Scottsbluff man has been hospitalized following a mid-day accident on East Overland.

Scottsbluff Police say 42-year-old Jamie Gatz was westbound on Overland when he was struck by a van driven by 66-year-old Crisoforo Anavia-Gonzalez as he attempted to turn north onto 7th Avenue.

The van and motorcycle collision caused Gatz leg to become lodged between the van and motorcycle. Gatz was transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance Service for a possible broken leg.

Anavia-Gonzalez was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a vehicle. Scottsbluff Police were assisted by Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance.