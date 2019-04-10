Scottsbluff man takes plea deal in 2018 firearms, terroristic threats case

An 18-year-old Scottsbluff man will be sentenced in June after accepting a plea deal in a 2018 case involving the firing of a gun to threaten several people.

Vincente Gonzalez entered no contest pleas Wednesday to felony charges of terroristic threats, discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped two additional counts each of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony, and a misdemeanor assault charge.

In court documents, investigators said in September 2018, Gonzalez punched a 15-year-old, then pulled a handgun to scare the teen. Immediately after the altercation, Gonzalez got into a vehicle, shot at an occupied pickup, and three hours later fired a round into the air after confronting a 27-year-old man at an East 12th Street residence and telling him ‘This is my town’.

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller ordered a presentence investigation, setting sentencing for June 4 at 8 a.m.

Gonzalez faces prison sentences of a mandatory minimum of five years to a maximum of 50 years on two of the charges, and up to three years imprisonment on the third charge.