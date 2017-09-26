Scottsbluff man to serve prison time for robbery with a machete

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man convicted of robbing a man of $50 while threatening him with a machete has been sentenced to seven to twelve years in prison.

Michael Valdez was sentenced by Judge Leo Dobrovolny Tuesday on three felony convictions. Valdez was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for robbery, a consecutive two to four year prison sentence for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a concurrent 2-4 year prison sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. He was given credit for 245 days served in jail on the robbery sentence

Prosecutors say Valdez committed the robbery after getting upset because he saw the victim’s name in a discovery document in an assault case that Valdez was charged in.