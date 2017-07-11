Scottsbluff man walking across Nebraska to cross finish line this week

Long treks on foot aren’t anything new for Scottsbluff resident John Goodman.

About six years ago, he walked the entire Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills. Following that 100-plus mile venture, he said to himself that next year would be walking Nebraska from end to end.

After putting the Nebraska walk on the back burner for half-a-decade, a near-death experience prompted Goodman to lace up his best walking shoes and knock off that lingering bucket list item.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with John on Tuesday morning shortly after crossing into Scotts Bluff County to share his story: