Scottsbluff man’s death likely due to “exposure”

BY Kevin Mooney | May 1, 2017
Scottsbluff Police search a drainage canal in the 1700 block of East 17th Street Saturday afternoon after finding a deceased male in the area. (Courtesy Photo)

Scottsbluff Police says the preliminary examination of the body of a man found Saturday near a drainage canal in Scottsbluff showed “no signs of trauma”. However Chief Kevin Spencer says the death of 45-year-old Billy LaDeaux is still “suspicious” and they are not ruling out any options.

Spencer says the thought is LaDeaux “died due to exposure” , pending toxicology results.  He was barefoot when he was found face down in the canal. Toxicology from the postmortem examination will not be available for a week or two.

LaDeaux’s body was found west of the R.C. Scot apartment complex in the 1300 block of East 17th Street in Scottsbluff by pedestrians, who reported their discovery around 5:45 p.m.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death continues.

