Scottsbluff man’s sentence modified even though appeal denied

A Scottsbluff man sentenced to three years in prison for his conviction on eight counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person had his appeal effort rejected. However his sentence was modified by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

30-year-old Jose Arellano was given credit for 95 days served in jail on each of the eight concurrent sentences. But the Appellate Court said the jail credit can only be given in one sentence in each case, and changed that portion of the sentence.

The charges were filed after police learned he had purchased eight handguns from a local dealer while having an active protection order against him- which prohibited him from possessing or buying a firearm. Police executed a search warrant on Arelano’s residence and located ten handguns, two shotguns and rifles, resulting in the defendant’s arrest.