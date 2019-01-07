Scottsbluff men arrested in rural burglaries facing multitude of charges

Two Scottsbluff men are facing numerous felony charges following investigation of two burglaries at rural Scotts Bluff County homes just prior to the weekend.

Sergio Chariez, 27, and Austin Weller, 22, were arrested Friday night by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies after they were discovered hiding in a Scottsbluff residence.

Deputies were initially called to a burglary on County Road G to find a pickup abandoned nearby with several firearms inside the homeowner claimed were stolen from his property, and at the house a boat and it’s cover were damaged, with a .22 caliber revolver and ATV missing.

At the second house on Lake Minatare Road, authorities found a door damaged for entry, and homeowners there said jewelry valued at $8,000 had been taken, as well as medical supplies.

Investigators were able to track down both men to a house on 4th Avenue in Scottsbluff, where they were found hiding in two rooms. Chariez was discovered with a backpack containing the revolver from the County Road G residence, a debit card and medical supplies from Lake Minatare Road crime scene, and raw marijuana, suspected THC Wax and drug paraphernalia.

Among the charges facing both men are 2 counts each of burglary and theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and several drug-related crimes.

Initial appearances for both are set for Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.