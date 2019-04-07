Scottsbluff motorcyclist injured in Sunday afternoon crash

A collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Highway 26 Sunday afternoon sends a Scottsbluff man was sent to the hospital.

Scottsbluff Police say Dalton Ludwig, 23, suffered a non-life threatening head injury after his motorcycle collided with the truck around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and E 20th St.

Sergeant Steven Lopez says the investigation found Ludwig was east bound on E 20th ST and had stopped at the intersection with Hwy. 26, but failed to negotiate a right turn, drove over the median and hit a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup that was preparing to turn left off the highway.

Ludwig was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Police did not disclose if the pickup driver, 31-year-old Dustin Berner of Scottsbluff, suffered any injuries.

The motorcycle sustained an estimated $1000 in damage and was towed from the scene. The Chevrolet sustained an estimated $2600 in damages.

Scottsbluff Fire Department also assisted in the response.