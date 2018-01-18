class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284898 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff moves to provide funds for workforce housing match

BY Kevin Mooney | January 18, 2018
The Scottsbluff City Council has green-lit allocating a large chunk of its LB840 funds towards a matching grant aimed at creating new workforce housing in the area.

During last year’s legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers passed LB518- which adopts the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act which provides matching funds to be used to build new homes in Nebraska communities.

During this week’s Scottsbluff council meeting, the board voted to allocate up to one million dollars from City’s LB840 funds- which in turn would be matched dollar for dollar with  from monies available through the Rural Workforce Investment Act.

Jeff Kelley- the Executive Director of the Panhandle Area Development District says the money can be used by the city for things like needed  infrastructure to accommodate additional housing, up to a single family units costing $275,000.

Applications for the State grants are due by March 30th. If Scottsbluff is awarded the funding from the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, the money would need to be spent within two years.

