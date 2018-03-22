Scottsbluff movie theater transitioning to new ownership

The AMC Classic Scottsbluff 6 movie theater at Monument Mall will close its doors for a few weeks after tonight’s showings, as the theater transitions to new owners.

One of the theater managers tells KNEB News they will be closing for “about two weeks” as renovations are done and will be switching from AMC to a new theater group.

The manager says the new owners recently purchased a theater in South Dakota, and put a press release out for that acquisition, and expects them to release more information in the coming days.

The theater in Monument Mall was just re-branded as an AMC about 12 months ago after taking over Carmike Cinemas.

A message left for the new owners at the theater had yet to be returned as of Thursday evening.