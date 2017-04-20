Scottsbluff murder trial continued to June jury term

The man charged with the New Year’s Eve stabbing death of Melissa May has had his trial date postponed to the next jury term in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

64-year-old Lucio Munoz is charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Scottsbluff Police found May’s body in her unit at the R.C. Scot Apartments on January 3rd.

Today in court, defense attorney Bernie Straetker requested the motion for a continuance because they are still working through some details; County Attorney Dave Eubanks did not object to the motion.

Munoz will be back in court on May 24th for his pre-trial hearing, and the case is set to go to trial in the jury term beginning on June 5, 2017.