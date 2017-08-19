Scottsbluff native one of five new NSP troopers coming to panhandle

On Friday, the 58th Basic Recruit Class of the Nebraska State Patrol

graduated at the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol.

Remarks were provided by Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The 18 members of the class, 15 males, three females, completed 23 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. Their instruction involved more than 1,000 academic hours and dozens of exams including both written and practical.

Scottsbluff native Isaiah Jaramillo will be stationed in Kimball handling traffic duties in the Field Service Division.

Noah Huber of Lincoln will be stationed in Gordon, Schyler Luther of Raymond will be stationed in Sidney, Jonathan Royle of Central City will be stationed in Bridgeport, and Cassandra Spellmeyer of Lincoln will be stationed in Alliance.

The newly badged troopers will now undergo six months of on-the-job instruction with veteran troopers in the field.