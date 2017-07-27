Scottsbluff officer injured following foot pursuit with suspect

A Scottsbluff Police Officer has been hospitalized following a physical altercation with a subject involved in a domestic disturbance.

The Scottsbluf Police Department says on Wednesday night, Officer Tyler Fliam responded to the area of Avenue G and W. 18th Street, and ended up chasing suspect 21-year-old Phillip Garcia on foot.

Officer Fliam chased Garcia into a backyard between Avenue H and Avenue I, and the two became engaged in a physical altercation. During the struggle, Fliam was cut in the face with a knife before he was able to use a Taser on Garcia and take him into custody.

Fliam was taken by ambulance to Regional West to be treated for cuts to his face, and Garcia was taken to RWMC to receive medical clearance before being booked into the detention center.

Police say the investigation into the disturbance showed that Garcia had assaulted a woman and damaged her vehicle. He was arrested on the charges of:

1st Degree Assault on a Police Officer

Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony

Domestic Assault

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Obstructing a Police Officer

Criminal Mischief

Garcia will be arraigned on the charges in the coming days in Scotts Bluff County Court.