Scottsbluff, other area schools preparing for bitter cold

Scottsbluff and other public schools throughout the region are preparing to make sure students are kept warm and safe during predicted sub-zero temperatures and even colder wind chills Thursday.

Spokesperson Melissa Price says it will be a day inside for students at Scottsbluff Public Schools.

Price tells KNEB News children will be brought inside upon arrival at schools, including those arriving before the start of breakfast, and recess time will also be indoors. “At pre-school, they’re a little more conservative, so they’ve already been staying inside for recesses some”, says Price. “During indoor recess, teachers encourage activities that encourage students to get up, move around, and try to get some of that exercise that is done at recess”.

Students will also be kept inside while they await a ride home, whether it’s on a bus or with a family member.

Price says at the High School, officials are encouraging students to stay inside during the lunch period, and preparations are being made for a higher-than-normal number of students going to the cafeteria.