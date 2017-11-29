class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274999 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Papa Johns to close Sunday night

BY Kevin Mooney | November 29, 2017
The Scottsbluff Papa Johns franchise in the former K-Mart shopping complex will close this Sunday at 10 p.m. after being open for 20 years.

Brett Griner has owned the franchise for the last 11 years along with his father Rick. Griner says a difficult local economy and K-Mart leaving last year impacted sales greatly, and the last 12 months were the worst he’s had for sales.. Griner says they thought K-Mart ‘s contract would keep them there  through 2020, but they left early.

Griner says a pothole ridden parking lot was also an issue, especially for other businesses that expressed interest in filling  empty spaces next to him and could have provided more walk-up sales.  But Griner says  he couldn’t get the New Jersey company that owns the property to respond.

Papa Johns is also a huge advertiser on NFL games and Griner admits the public’s outrage over NFL player protests reduced his football season sales even though he and the company do not agree with the players stance.

Griner thanked  the public and the community for their support, especially those who supported his business two or three times a week.

