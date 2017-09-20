Scottsbluff parking lot rollover Wednesday morning

One person was transported to Regional West Medical Center following a bizarre two-vehicle rollover accident in the Scottsbluff Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to a reported injury rollover.

Details are not yet available, but it appeared a side impact collision occurred at the intersection in the parking lot near Taco John’s, causing the small SUV to roll over onto it’s top.

A woman from the SUV was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.