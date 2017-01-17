Scottsbluff Parks & Recreation Director takes same position in Spearfish

After serving the residents of Scottsbluff for more than a decade, Parks and Recreation Director Perry Mader has announced that he has accepted the same position in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Mader says the position is newly created, and Spearfish city officials hope he can bring the expertise that he’s implemented in Scottsbluff to their town.

During his tenure, he has helped immensely with the progress of the Scottsbluff pathways project, Harvest Night and Movies in the Parks, and of course upgrades to the city parks.

His last day at the position will be Friday, February 10th- and he’ll start in Spearfish the following Monday.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Mader on Tuesday morning to talk about his 11 year career with the Scottsbluff Parks and Recreation Department: