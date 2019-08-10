Scottsbluff PEO Chapter ET announces Scholarship Recipient

Kathryn Phillips, a 2019 graduate from Scottsbluff High School, was selected to receive a $500.00 Scholarship for college from PEO Chapter ET, Scottsbluff. Kathryn will attend Nebraska Wesleyan College for the 2019/2020 school year. She has plans to major in Sports Management/Business. Kathryn exemplifies the confidence and leadership abilities needed to excel in her pursuit for higher education which will enable her to achieve her career goals. Her many accomplishments and dedication to excellence is a shining example to Nebraska women of all ages.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is one of the oldest women’s organization in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $344 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.