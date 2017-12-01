Scottsbluff Police announce first officers to become Corporals

The Scottsbluff Police Department announced Friday four of their officers are the first to advance to the new command rank of Corporal.

The new Corporals are Matthew Broderick, Matthew Brown, Matthew Herbel and Krisa Brass.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer says it’s a special day for the department, as the promotions will guarantee the department will have someone in a leadership role on every shift. Spencer believes it will make the Department more efficient and effective, and hopefully result in less crime.

The four corporals were selected after testing that took place November 3rd with the City of Scottsbluff’s Civil Service Commission.

The family of late Police Chief Jim Livingston was also present as the Department honored the long-time Chief with the dedication of a plaque that honored his nearly 30 years as the head of the Department.