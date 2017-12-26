Scottsbluff Police continue to look for suspect from Route 26 Mart attempted robbery

Scottsbluff Police continue to investigate an attempted robbery that occurred shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain Tony Straub tells KNEB News that officers responded to the Route 26 Martin Scottsbluff after receiving a report of an attempted robbery.

The male- who was wearing a mask- then ran from the business in an eastbound direction. Police and deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Straub says a weapon was reportedly used in the attempted robbery, but has not been confirmed, and doesn’t believe the suspect got away with any money.

He says police cannot confirm if there was a vehicle involved, or if there were any accomplices involved in this case.

Straub says police are working on reviewing surveillance video. If anyone was in the area between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. or saw anything suspicious, he asks they call the Communications Center at 632-7867 or Crimestoppers at 632-7867.