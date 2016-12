For this week’s featured “Crime of the Week” segment, the Scottsbluff Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in a burglary that occurred back in April.

Sgt. Lance Kite says that $1,700 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from Twin Cities Development as remodeling work was being done on the Eastwood Apartments. Eight months later, and the equipment is still missing and no arrests have been made.

Watch the full segment below: