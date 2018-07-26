Scottsbluff Police Department intern enjoying time working with officers

A Gering native has been spending her collegiate break interning with the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Denyele Ysac, a senior at University of Omaha, reached out to the SPD through the college’s internship program to see if there was a place for her summer internship. The goal- to see if being a police officer was a possible career path.

Ysac started her internship at the end of May, and has gone on ride alongs, as well as working with Patrol Officers and Investigations.

She says she’s gained invaluable first hand experience this summer, and never realized how much work there is behind the scenes- especially a lot of paperwork.

As Ysac winds down her internship, she says that the time she’s spent shadowing Scottsbluff Police Officers has definitely peaked her interest in this career path- but says right now she’s focused on the upcoming school year before locking in a definitive career choice.