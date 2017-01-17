Scottsbluff Police Department investigating new rash of counterfeit bills

The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating several reports of counterfeit notes being used in the area.

At this time the notes have been $50.00 and $100.00 bills. The notes have Chinese writing located on the front and back of the notes.

Also two broken black lines are present in the upper right hand (front) and upper left hand (back) corner of the notes.

The Scottsbluff Police Department is asking businesses and citizens to be vigilant. The notes are described as feeling thicker than a normal note. It is suspected that the notes are used by Chinese banks to train bank tellers.

The Scottsbluff Police Department continues to ask citizens to call if they have information regarding this case. Citizens may call the Scottsbluff Police Department at 308-632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (308-632-7867).