The Scottsbluff Police Department is resuming their “Coffee with a Cop” program later this week to meet with locals in a casual environment.

The program debuted in November, 2016 and creates a relaxed setting for residents to talk about the issues of biggest concern with Scottsbluff police.

This Thursday, the Coffee with a Cop will be held at the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All are welcome, and refreshments will be served.