BY Ryan Murphy | March 1, 2017
Scottsbluff Police hosting second “Coffee With a Cop” Thursday morning

After more than 50 people attended the inaugural “Coffee With a Cop” program in November, the Scottsbluff Police Department is eager to continue the tradition on Thursday morning.

The second “Coffee With a Cop” gathering will be held inside Main Street Market in Scottsbluff from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The focus of these events are to allow citizens to interact with law enforcement officials in a relaxed environment. There’s no agenda, just an informal setting where people can talk about the issues in the community that matter to them.

 

 

