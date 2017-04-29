Scottsbluff Police investigating body of man found near drainage canal

Scottsbluff Police are working to determine the circumstances leading to the death and discovery of a dead body Saturday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said in a media release that police responded to the 1300 block of East 17th Street around 5:45 p.m. They said that pedestrians reported finding a man’s body in the area.

Police responded and located a deceased male near the drainage canal in the area. Wasson said that investigators are working to identify the man so that next of kin can be notified.

The Scotts Bluff County Coroner is also assisting in the investigation and authorities expect that a postmortem examination will be scheduled early next week.